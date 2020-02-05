{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday arraignments

Robert Pali Fields, 44, Twin Falls; felony fleeing or eluding officers, misdemeanor driving without privileges, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor open container, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 14.

Brooke N McDaniel, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 31.

Jeffery Allen Lee, 48, Twin Falls; misdemeanor battery (domestic violence), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

