Wednesday arraignments
Robert Pali Fields, 44, Twin Falls; felony fleeing or eluding officers, misdemeanor driving without privileges, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor open container, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 14.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Brooke N McDaniel, 34, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 31.
Jeffery Allen Lee, 48, Twin Falls; misdemeanor battery (domestic violence), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.