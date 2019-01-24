Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Alex Eugene Boat, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Darrek DBR Campbell, 21, Twin Falls; resisting/obstructing, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

Gordon Justin Reed Heuer, 27, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband to a correction facility, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

Matthrew James Ranson, 19 Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 1.

