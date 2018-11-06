Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Antonio Otaegui, 35, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, using a telephone to harass, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Jeremy Wayne Moorhouse, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Cody James Oldfield, 28, Hazelton; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Joshua Michael Northrup, 34, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Adriawna Renee Jackson, 20, Twin Falls; felony injury to a child (three counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Antawn Deangelo Hixson, 27, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 2.

Cristie Lee Oldfield, 38, Hazelton; felony possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, petit theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 26.

Charles I Winkler, 32, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Luis Antonio Escobar Morales, 41, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Skylar T Collins, 34, Twin Falls; burglary, grand theft, destruction of evidence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Miguel Angel Leon, 29, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, major contraband in a correctional facility, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

