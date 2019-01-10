Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Valentin Lopez Martinez, 29, Twin Fall; felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Jonathan Hernandez, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

Aleshia L Faulkner, 43, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

Tamesen Elise Davis, 25, Bend, Ore.; assault/battery on certain personnel, walk-in summons, bond posted previously, prelim Jan. 18.

