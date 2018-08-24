Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Curtis Wade Grijalva, 25, Jerome; driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Shawn Michael Smith, 38, Twin Falls; solicitation to intimidate a witness, trafficking in methamphetamine, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Thursday arraignments

Thomas William Taylor, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Justin Mahina Whitehead, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Aleksey Thomas Gayda, 26, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Michael Ray Robbins, 37, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order, false information, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $2,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, burglary, grand theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Ashley Ann Travis, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

James Michael Havener, 23, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence (2nd or subsequent offense), no insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Joshua Samuel Credille, 25, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, misdemeanor domestic battery, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments