Tuesday arraignments

Tia Jean Garcia, 23, Twin Falls; battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 6.

Amber Dawn Ortiz, 42, Burley; petit theft, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.

Tysen Kyle Hopson, 35; unlawful entry and possession of marijuana, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pretrial April 6.

Conrad Daniel Jarmin, 26, Blackfoot; driving without privileges, reckless driving, open container, and DUI (second offense), bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 6.

Harold Eugene Climer Jr., 55; eluding an officer and aggravated battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed.

Jeremy Conner, 37, Kimberly; DUI, open container and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 31.

Kanessa Anne Pullan, 27, Gooding; felony introduction of contraband to a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 28.

Ofir Savariego, 42, Canoga Park, California; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor DUI, bond $50,000, public defender denied, prelim Feb. 28.

