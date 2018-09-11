Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Chayito Ann Neaderhiser, 42, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Eric Stuart Cowan, 31, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Eric Stuart Cowan, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Aftin Renee Stout, 30, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Juan Jose Luna, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Matthew B Thompson, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Susan Faye Freer, 39, Buhl; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.
Anthony Charles Fernandez, 28, Sacramento, CA; possession of a stolen vehicle, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
William Wallace, 26, Hollister; resisting or obstructing an officer, using a telephone to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten false statements, own-recognizance release, defendant waived counsel, pretrial Oct. 30.
