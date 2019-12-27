{{featured_button_text}}
Friday arraignments

Kara Miller, 33, Ogden, Utah; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Mark Anthony Araiza, 19, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Valery R Jones, 45, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Aleksey T Gadya, 27, Buhl; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Elias C Cortes, 18, Jerome; felony forgery, walk in, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Robert Wayne Welch, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

