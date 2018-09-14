Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Allan Reed Ward, 53, Kimberly; intimidating a witness (four counts), violation of a protection order (seven counts), bond previously posted, sentencing Nov. 19.
Steven Douglas Tippetts, 35, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Braydon Gary Lyn Metcalf, 25, Twin Falls; eluding, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Maurice Andrew Sanchez, 29, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 7.
Angela Lynn Weaver, 46, Porterville, Calif.; violation of a protection order, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
Gino Girten, 31, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (two counts), sexual abuse of a minor under 16, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
