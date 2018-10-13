Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Jacobo Vazquez-Torres, 30, Filer; excessive driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a damage accident, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 23.

Keisha Nicole Miller, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Tamara Lyn Anderson, 49, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Bonnie Josephine Larsen, 30, Twin Falls; petit theft (four counts), $300 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Nathan Henry Jensen, 33, Idaho Falls; appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Nov. 14.

Cesar Jim Cantu, 54, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, private counsel, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Jose D.J. Torres Borocio, 21, Hansen; aggravated assault, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Summyr L Stewart, 38, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

Kable Allen Seavert, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $35,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

Shawn Logan Ulfers, 18, Caldwell; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.

William Allen Kyes, 21, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.

William Allen Kyes, 21, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, major contraband introduced to or conveyed, possessed, received, obtained, or removed in a correctional facility, false information provided to an officer, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19.

