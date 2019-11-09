Friday arraignments
Filimon Baeza Miranda, 58, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Misael Mendoza, 22, Jerome; reckless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance-second offense, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 7.
Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Brian Collins Buonamano, 35, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
