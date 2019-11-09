{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Filimon Baeza Miranda, 58, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Misael Mendoza, 22, Jerome; reckless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance-second offense, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 7.

Alisa Mae Nelson, 21, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

Brian Collins Buonamano, 35, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

