Tuesday arraignments
Robert Ferreira, 31; fugitive (Missouri), warrant for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, extradition proceeding Jan. 31.
Jack Betty, 49, Twin Falls; domestic battery, walk in, counsel waived, pretrial March 16.
Tyus Dahvin Falconer, 23, Twin Falls; misdemeanor possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, counsel waived, pretrial March. 3.
