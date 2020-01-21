{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Robert Ferreira, 31; fugitive (Missouri), warrant for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, extradition proceeding Jan. 31.

Jack Betty, 49, Twin Falls; domestic battery, walk in, counsel waived, pretrial March 16.

Tyus Dahvin Falconer, 23, Twin Falls; misdemeanor possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, counsel waived, pretrial March. 3.

