Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Marcus Brody Albertson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Laurel N Stahl, 29, Gooding; willful concealment and petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
Sheri Lynn Logan Sanders, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Amerae Marie Pendleton, 21, Hazelton; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Pedro Bravo-Rodriguez, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Jason Leland Finley, 38, Twin Falls; DWOP-misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.
Jason Leland Finley, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb 11.
Maria de Fatima Anaya, 27, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and false information, bond $50,000, prelim Feb. 11.
Cody Dean Hicks, 31, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Matthew L Petterson, 40, Twin Falls; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Adam Kenneth Leathers, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Adam Richard Pullin, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Maurice A Sanchez, 29, Twin Falls; unlawful discharge of weapon at house, occupied building or vehicle and concealment of evidence, bond $50,000, waived counsel, prelim Feb. 11.
Tuesday arraignments
Ryan Anderson Fowler, 40, Twin Falls; failure to register - sex offender, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Kayla Hague, 21, Hudson, MI; grand theft, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Michael Garcia, 40; fugitive (Nevada warrant, possession of marijuana), bond - per warrant, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Feb. 11.
