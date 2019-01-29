Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Marcus Brody Albertson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Laurel N Stahl, 29, Gooding; willful concealment and petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

Sheri Lynn Logan Sanders, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Amerae Marie Pendleton, 21, Hazelton; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Pedro Bravo-Rodriguez, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Jason Leland Finley, 38, Twin Falls; DWOP-misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

Jason Leland Finley, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb 11.

Maria de Fatima Anaya, 27, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and false information, bond $50,000, prelim Feb. 11.

Cody Dean Hicks, 31, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Matthew L Petterson, 40, Twin Falls; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Adam Kenneth Leathers, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Adam Richard Pullin, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Maurice A Sanchez, 29, Twin Falls; unlawful discharge of weapon at house, occupied building or vehicle and concealment of evidence, bond $50,000, waived counsel, prelim Feb. 11.

Tuesday arraignments

Ryan Anderson Fowler, 40, Twin Falls; failure to register - sex offender, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Kayla Hague, 21, Hudson, MI; grand theft, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Michael Garcia, 40; fugitive (Nevada warrant, possession of marijuana), bond - per warrant, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Feb. 11.

