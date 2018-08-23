Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
James Matthew Buerger, 48, Jerome; driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, felony driving under the influence, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Terry Jean Smith, 35, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 16.
Andrea Jean Gervais, 51, Kimberly; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Curtis W Grijalva, 25, Jerome; no insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Elizabeth Southwick, 26, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 12.
Isidora Ines Ortiz, 22, Stockton, Calif.; obtaining a controlled substance by fraud (five counts), $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Jeffrey P Shell, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Alfredo J Moreno, 25, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Earl T Compton, 32, Shoshone; providing false information to an officer, failure to present identification for liquor, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.
