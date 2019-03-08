Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Jordan David Laird, 31, Twin Falls; stalking - second degree, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; no contact order violation - third offense, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 15.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 55, Buhl; DWOP and no insurance - second offense, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 23.
Susan Faye Freer, 40, Buhl; no contact order violation - third offense, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 15.
Cody Ryan Canoy, 36, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial April 30.
Brad Lee Fravel, 25, Hagerman; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.
Larry Keith Avelar, 40, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 30.
