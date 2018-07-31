Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Randall Harold Jennings Jr., 44, Twin Falls; domestic battery (second offense), public nuisance, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Russell Michael Johnson, 56, Rancho Cordova, Calif; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Cody James Oldfield, 27, Elko, Nev.; burglary, $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Cesar David Chavez, 18, Twin Falls; inattentive or careless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; false information provided to an officer, failure to appear for a misdemeanor citation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.

Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Christina Emmaline Pruett, 38, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Stephanie French, 29, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Rachel Dawn Bower, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Marquisha Latreece Santos, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Richard Lopez, 50, Kimberly; felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Monica Darlene Williams, 52, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.

Cesareo G Gonzalez Tiznado, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Cassandra Ruth Stenvick, 30, Twin Falls; grand theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Aaron Ripkey, 30, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted strangulation, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.

Friday arraignments

Robert Lee Stark, 28, Twin Falls; harboring a wanted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Skyler Shane Guymon, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to an officer, possession of marijuana, destruction or concealment of evidence, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; reckless driving, operating without a valid driver’s license (third offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.

Edward George Olivas, 57, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Joshua Andrew Collins, 34, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Andrew Leimomi Fox, 36, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.

Hope Dawn Wolff, 40, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

April Lee Zelt, 38, Buhl; excessive driving under the influence, possession of an open container by driver, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.

Raistlin Majere Dunn, 20, Burley; burglary, grand theft, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Paul Andrew Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (three counts), bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.

Tyra Chantlell Lee Buck-Contreras, 25, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia (two counts), possession of marijuana, false information provided to an officer, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.

