Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Randall Harold Jennings Jr., 44, Twin Falls; domestic battery (second offense), public nuisance, resisting or obstructing an officer, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Russell Michael Johnson, 56, Rancho Cordova, Calif; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Cody James Oldfield, 27, Elko, Nev.; burglary, $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Cesar David Chavez, 18, Twin Falls; inattentive or careless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; false information provided to an officer, failure to appear for a misdemeanor citation, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.
Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Juan H Pizano Camirgo, 26, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Christina Emmaline Pruett, 38, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Stephanie French, 29, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Rachel Dawn Bower, 34, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Marquisha Latreece Santos, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Richard Lopez, 50, Kimberly; felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Monica Darlene Williams, 52, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $2,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Cesareo G Gonzalez Tiznado, 36, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Cassandra Ruth Stenvick, 30, Twin Falls; grand theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Aaron Ripkey, 30, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted strangulation, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Friday arraignments
Robert Lee Stark, 28, Twin Falls; harboring a wanted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Skyler Shane Guymon, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to an officer, possession of marijuana, destruction or concealment of evidence, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; reckless driving, operating without a valid driver’s license (third offense), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.
Edward George Olivas, 57, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Joshua Andrew Collins, 34, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Andrew Leimomi Fox, 36, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.
Hope Dawn Wolff, 40, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
April Lee Zelt, 38, Buhl; excessive driving under the influence, possession of an open container by driver, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 28.
Raistlin Majere Dunn, 20, Burley; burglary, grand theft, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Paul Andrew Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance (three counts), bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Tyra Chantlell Lee Buck-Contreras, 25, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia (two counts), possession of marijuana, false information provided to an officer, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.