Tuesday arraignments
Danielle Marie Waller, 25, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), correctional facilities-major contraband, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Issa I. Arbab, 37, Logan, Utah; battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Jeffrey Norman Hoover, 57, Butte, Montana; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Jason Lee Barnes, 40, Twin Falls; resisting/obstructing officer, unlawful entry, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; attempted robbery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Judd David Lancaster, 34, Twin Falls; assault, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Anthonie Kurt Palomino, 20, Boise; driving under the influence under 21, possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Lacey Ann Muir, 29, Twin Falls; injury to a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.
David Estrada, Jr., 40, Twin Falls; grand theft by possession of stolen property, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Levi Rocky Morton, 33, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.
Tracy Ray Johnson, 46, Twin Falls; trespassing, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
