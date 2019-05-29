{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Danielle Marie Waller, 25, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), correctional facilities-major contraband, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Issa I. Arbab, 37, Logan, Utah; battery, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Jeffrey Norman Hoover, 57, Butte, Montana; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Jason Lee Barnes, 40, Twin Falls; resisting/obstructing officer, unlawful entry, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; attempted robbery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Judd David Lancaster, 34, Twin Falls; assault, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Anthonie Kurt Palomino, 20, Boise; driving under the influence under 21, possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Lacey Ann Muir, 29, Twin Falls; injury to a child, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

David Estrada, Jr., 40, Twin Falls; grand theft by possession of stolen property, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Levi Rocky Morton, 33, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Tracy Ray Johnson, 46, Twin Falls; trespassing, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

