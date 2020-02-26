5th District Court News: Twin Falls County
0 comments
5TH DISTRICT COURT NEWS

5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Wednesday arraignments

Marcos Nathaniel Rodriguez, 18, Nampa; robbery and burglary, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.

Jeffery Robert C Borba, 24, Boise; DUI-excessive, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Dylan Shane McKay, 20, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.

Brittney N Crandall, 38, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News