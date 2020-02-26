5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments
Marcos Nathaniel Rodriguez, 18, Nampa; robbery and burglary, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeffery Robert C Borba, 24, Boise; DUI-excessive, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.
Dylan Shane McKay, 20, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
Brittney N Crandall, 38, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.