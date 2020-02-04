{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Triston Jon Guicoechea, 23, Buhl; DUI excessive, walk in, no counsel listed, pretrial March 24.

Nicolas Jack Livermore, 25, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 14.

Brian K Pursifull, 44, Filer; DUI excessive, walk in, private counsel, pretrial March 24. 

