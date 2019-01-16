Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

James L Kassner, 27, Buhl, felony burglary, walk-in summons, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Scott E Miller, 21, Twin Falls, no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, private counsel, pretrial conference Mar. 5.

Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Levi Cassidy Hays, 26, Twin Falls, felony possession of schedule 1 controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Alexis Marie Haynes, 20, Twin Falls, misdemeanor theft by receiving, possessing or transferring stolen property, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

