Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Nicole Rae Thompson, 25, Twin Falls; two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Adrian Juarez Jr., 29, Heyburn; felony possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Eric Stuart Cowan, 31, Twin Falls; violation of no contact order, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Darrell Wesley Hopkins, 47, Filer; misdemeanor trespass and misdemeanor injury to property, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Stephen Raye Edwards, 43, Twin Falls; trafficking in methamphetamine, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Fernando Rodrigue, Jr., 53, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Brandon T. Morrison, 47, Twin Falls; DUI, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Cody James Perkins, 33, Murtaugh; domestic battery, unlawful entry and malicious injury to property, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Gabriel Wilson, 42, Twin Falls; pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

