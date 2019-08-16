Thursday arraignments
Gregory John Golden, 70, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, second offense, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Kendra Leigh Baker, 30, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $10,000, preliminary Aug. 23.
Jaiden Alex Ruiz, 18, Buhl; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, alcoholic beverage use or open container, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.
Singh Gurjinder, 29, Twin Falls; trespass failure to depart, bond $100, public defender appointed, pre-trial hearing Oct. 1.
Saiid Dabestani, Twin Falls; forgery, offering false or forged information for record, access or uses to defraud, public health and safety environmental protection violation, walk-in arraignment, preliminary hearing Aug. 23.
John Wessle Crow, 56, Twin Falls; DUI, bond previously set, public defender confirmed, pre-trial hearing Aug. 20.
