Twin Falls County
Felony sentencings
Lamont Jess Dewitt, 57, Twin Falls; fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, five years indeterminate, 69 days credited. Arson I, burn dwelling or structure normally occupied, 12 years penitentiary, four years determinate, eight indeterminate, 69 days credited. Destructive devices charge dismissed. Arson I, burn dwelling or structure normally occupied second charge dismissed.
Michael Dean McKay, 34, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, credit for time served. Aggravated battery to cause great harm charge acquitted.
William Albert Scheinost, 37, Twin Falls; burglary, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, 247 days credited, sentence suspended, 52 days to serve in county jail, three years supervised penitentiary.
Michael Vincent Lujan, 55, homeless; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 159 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Second charge possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed.
Chase Fabian Bangel Flores, 21, Twin Falls; flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, four years penitentiary, one determinate, three indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended,two and a half years supervised probation, one year drivers license suspension. Racing on a public highway, $157.50 costs, 20 days credited, sentence suspended, concurrent to other charges. Failure to purchase a drivers license, $157.50 fine.
Ryan Keith Rawls, 37, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $906.08 program fees, $60 workmans comp. program signup, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, 120 days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Jason Burton Beemis, 28, Twin Falls; DUI found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 146 days credited, sentence suspended with 160 days to serve county jail, four years supervised probation, apply and complete DUI court, one and a half years drivers license suspension. Driving without privileges third or subsequent offense. Consume or possess alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.
Patrick Jermaine Lewis, 29, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $5,000 fine, $1,225.29 program fees, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, seven days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, problem solving court.
Juan H. Camargo Pizano, aka Juan H Camirgo, 26, Castleford; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $917.20 problem solving court fees, six years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 123 days credited, sentence suspended with 120 days county jail, three years supervised probation, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Tina Louise Czarny, 55, Jerome; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 180 months restricted drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation.
Steven Lee Anderson, 41, Fontana, Kansas; DUI second offense, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 364 days jail, 354 suspended, two days credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation.
Cody James Perkins, 32, Murtaugh; DUI second offense within 10 years, $500 fine, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, four days credited, 20 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation.
Michael Warren McDaniel, 23, Shoshone; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 days suspended, three days credited, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Zane Andrew Povey, 29, Twin Falls; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Amy Marie Moranda, 27, Twin Falls; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, 32 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Sheldon George P Lacount, 35, Shoshone; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Ismael Gamez, 25, Jerome; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel. Consume or possess an open container of alcoholic beverage by driver charge dismissed.
Alejandro Jose De La Cruz, 36, Buhl; DUI, $200 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 152 suspended, 28 days credited, 24 months unsupervised probation.
Divorce civil proceedings
Katherine Oneida v. Brett Oneida
Maribel Mendoza v. Miguel Garcia-Hernandez
Martha Torres Arments v. Jose Perez Jimenez
Ashley Evans v. Jordan Evans
Samuel Ferrell v. Gennifer Ferrell
Lindsey Underwood v. Rachael Rabine
Matthew Cardona v. Abigail Cardona
Kammi Ford v. Zachery Ford
Audreyana Vanderwey v. Ryan Lucht
August Blom v. Minerva Blom
Tina Gridley v. Robert Gridley
