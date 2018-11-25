Twin Falls County Felony sentencings
Patrick Garrett Bailey, 53, Twin Falls; delivery of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,200.58 program fees, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence to run concurrently to 2018 case.
Timothy Marcial Lopez, aka Timothy Alfredo Lopez, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $275.50 costs, $500 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, four determinate, four indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Timothy Alfredo Lopez, 35, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one indeterminate, 365 retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case above.
Leisha Lynn Marler, 51, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years determinate penitentiary with 134 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run consecutively to 2017 case.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Rosendo Hinojosa, 39, Twin Falls; DUI second offense, $500 fine, $157.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 40 hours work detail, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation. Possession of marijuana, $100 fine, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 100 hours community service.
Derrick Brown Furukawa, 39, Twin Falls; DUI, $500 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 discretionary time, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation.
Jonas Zarate Aguilar, 24, Shoshone; DUI, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Geniale Bryana Baar, 26, Twin Falls; DUI, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Cecilia Torres-Rangel, 20, Shoshone; DUI, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Nathan David Lee, 25, Twin Falls; DUI, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 90 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Pascual Santoyo Pinon, 37, Buhl; DUI, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 32 hours work detail. 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Divorce civil proceedings
Rachael Dudley v. Ronald Dudley
Jennifer Gale v. Brian Rzewuski
Bonna Rapp v. Mark Rapp
Sue Davis v. James Davis
Tabitha Maier v. Douglas Maier
Richard Kapsimalis v. Kylee Kapsimalis
Erica Hjort v. Matthew Hjort
Sumor Glandon v. Jeremy Glandon
Chyanne Maloney v. Michael Maloney
Timothy Rienstra v. Michelle Rienstra
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.