Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Gary Lynn Shaw, 59, Twin Falls; stalking in the first degree, $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
Phillip Saylor Mott, 22, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (three counts), $500,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
Tyler Anderson, 29, Arizona; fugitive (Arizona warrant), held without bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Jan. 4.
