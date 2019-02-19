Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Kevin Keith Bell, 41, Twin Falls; felony no contact order, bond $50,000, private counsel, prelim March 1.

Timothy Eric James, 40, Filer; two count burglary, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

John Wessle Crow, 56, Twin Falls; disturbing the peace, bond $2,500, waived counsel, pretrial April 9.

James Sallee, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

Joseph A Leachman, 42, Twin Falls; assault, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Sebastian Gomez Diaz, 39, Hansen; DUI and open container, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

David Andrew Young, 27, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, walk-in release, private counsel, pretrial April 2.

Joshua Adam Davis, 30, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, walk-in release, no counsel noted, pretrial April 9.

