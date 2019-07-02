{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 24, Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

Mathew Pearson, 38, Buhl, violation of protective order, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.

Tia Jean Garcia, 21, Twin Falls, felony eluding a peace officer, bond $100,000, private counsel retained, prelim July 12.

Tia Jean Garcia, 21, Twin Falls, robbery, bond $250,000, private counsel retained, prelim July 12.

Resin M. Kony, 37, Twin Falls, driving under the influence, open container, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial August 13.

Courtney Mae Fulton, 33, Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

Courtney Mae Fulton, 33, Twin Falls, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.

Aquilino Lynart Anta, 43, Twin Falls, felony domestic battery, telecommunications-intentional destruction of line or instrument, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

Brier Delore Atkinson, 22, Twin Falls, attempted strangulation, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

