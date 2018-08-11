Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Jennifer Caitlin Gray, 23, Filer; possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct 16.

Bradley Galbreath, 34, Lexington, Ky.; excessive driving under the influence, appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Sept. 5.

Micki Marie James, 28, Idaho Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child, driving under the influence, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.

Dillion Dugger, 29, Twin Falls; reckless driving, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Rosavra Isabel Gutierrez, 39, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Silas King, 18, Buhl; concealed weapon, $300, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Anthony L Mensik, 35, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.

Clifford Eli Velasquez, 42, Twin Falls; propelling bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer (two counts), $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.

