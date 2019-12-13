Friday arraignments
Emmett Buckles III, 35; fugitive (state of Montana) failure to appear/bench warrant, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, extradition Dec. 20.
James Casey Standley, 54, Pocatello; felony aggravated DUI, walk in, private counsel, prelim Dec. 20.
Candace Rachele Wright, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and introduction of certain articles, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 20.
Akais Gage Beezley, 18, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 20.
