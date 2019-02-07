Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Aime Abigail Quintero-Carbajal, 23; (amended) trafficking in heroin, two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 11.
Shannon Patrick Huddleston, 47, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.
Beatriz Eugenia Becerra, 31, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference April 2.
Jared Equino Bojorquez, 18; (amended) trafficking in heroin, two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, appeared in person, prelim Feb. 11.
Alfonso Lopez-Garcia, 22; (amended) trafficking in heroin, two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with child present, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor concealing a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, prelim Feb. 11.
