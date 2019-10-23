{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Jose L. Rodriguez, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Adam Huerta Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, failure to stop/leave scene of accident, public defender denied, pretrial Dec. 10.

Blaine Dale Pruett, 59, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Koby F. Brown, 40, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

