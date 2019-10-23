Tuesday arraignments
Jose L. Rodriguez, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Adam Huerta Martinez, 36, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, failure to stop/leave scene of accident, public defender denied, pretrial Dec. 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Blaine Dale Pruett, 59, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.
Koby F. Brown, 40, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.