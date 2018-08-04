Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Marcus Brody Albertson, 24, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
James Michael Havener, 23, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, no insurance (second or subsequent offense), $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Robert Neil Brown, 21, Jerome; false information provided to an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 25.
Chasity Jo Pelton, 32, Burley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Michael Ray Denington, 18, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, $300 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
