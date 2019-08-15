{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Larry Dean Kimbrough Jr., 29, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Fernando Alonso-Martinez, 45, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Oct. 1.

Robert D. Pingree, 28, Buhl; aggravated battery, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Mirinda A. Bissonette, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Katie Lynn Pingree, 23, Filer; aggravated battery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Zackery Austin Gifford, 22, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 1.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments