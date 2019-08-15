Wednesday arraignments
Larry Dean Kimbrough Jr., 29, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Fernando Alonso-Martinez, 45, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Oct. 1.
Robert D. Pingree, 28, Buhl; aggravated battery, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Mirinda A. Bissonette, 40, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Katie Lynn Pingree, 23, Filer; aggravated battery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Zackery Austin Gifford, 22, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 1.
