Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Rylee Kay Brown, 22, Twin Falls; grand theft, walk-in arraignment, public defender continued, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
Marianne Mecham, 43, Brigham City, Utah; possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
Marcus Jordan Koepnick, 29, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
Andrew Douglas Bemis, 29, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
Dillon Lee Dugger, 29, Twin Falls; attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 14.
