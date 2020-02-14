Friday arraignments
Andrea P Palma, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Michael Edward Jackson, 66, Twin Falls; aggravated assault, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Anthony Dustin Gouch, 41; felony attempted burglary, and felony trespassing (three counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Anthony Dustin Gouch, 41; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
George Scott Emmet Davies, 37, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 24.
Benjamin Wesley Wayment, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (two counts), concealment of evidence and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, prelim Feb. 21.
Heather M Elgin, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Brandon Michael Watson, 29, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance w/intent to deliver, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
Brian Collins Buonamano, 35, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 21.
