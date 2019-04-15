{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Ricardo David Reyes-Alvarez, 35, Buhl; eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

Ashley Dawn Goodro, 28, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 26.

Kacy Gene Brown, 24, Jerome; stalking in the second degree, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial June 4.

Gary Duane Clampitt, 59, Twin Falls; theft of services (embezzlement), failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

