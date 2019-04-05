Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Nick D Wanstrom, 30, Jerome; felony domestic battery and attempted strangulation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim April 11.

Emma Lena Hanson, 34, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim April 11.

Andrew James Taylor, 26, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 11.

Broddie Monroe Madison, 32, Burley; aggravated battery, walk in arraignment, public defender appointed, prelim April 11.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments