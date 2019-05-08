{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Dennis Scott Drain, 21, Hailey; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $2500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Salah Jameel Ismail Adam, 41, Twin Falls; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Ann Marie Seed, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Benito Ortiz, 37, Buhl; felony domestic battery, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.

Ernesto Marciano Gonzalez, 38; felony DUI and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond remains as previously set, public defender confirmed, prelim May 10.

