Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Dennis Scott Drain, 21, Hailey; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $2500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Salah Jameel Ismail Adam, 41, Twin Falls; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.
Ann Marie Seed, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Benito Ortiz, 37, Buhl; felony domestic battery, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Ernesto Marciano Gonzalez, 38; felony DUI and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond remains as previously set, public defender confirmed, prelim May 10.
