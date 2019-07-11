{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Dennis Scott Sherrill, 31, Twin Falls; rape (2 counts), bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Luis Enrique Castro-Montelongo, 26, Jerome; burglary, grand theft, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Luis Enrique Castro-Montelongo, 26, Jerome; felony aggravated assault, battery, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Luis Enrique Castro-Montelongo, 26, Jerome; felony eluding a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Luis Enrique Castro-Montelongo, 26, Jerome; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, injury to a child, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Kelly R. Ryals, 39, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 27.

Cristian E. Sandoval, 25, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a minor, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Aug. 9.

Justin Tylor Pulver, 21, Twin Falls; eluding officers, possession of a controlled substance, bond $35,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Sean Tyler Nebel, 23, Boise; felony lottery-counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Curtis Dean Weeks, 56, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, kidnapping-second degree, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

