5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments
Christopher Chavez-Mendoza, 22, Jerome; injury to a child, no contact order issued, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 6.
Ethan Tyler McDaniel, 23, Twin Falls; false information provided to an officer, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.
Michael David Collins Jr., 24; destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
Cristie Oldfield, 39, Elko, Nevada; probation violation, appeared in person, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings March 6.
Franklyn Dale Jones, 43, Filer; grand theft (two counts), acquire financial transaction card with intent to defraud (three counts), bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
Jacob Timothy Nielson, 27, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pre-trial April 6.
Edward Garcia Gonzalez, 46, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), second-degree kidnapping (two counts), attempted strangulation, domestic violence without traumatic injury to household member, willful and unlawful use of force or violence, no contact order issued, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
Riley Carl Hinton, 35, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance, destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 6.
Victor Estrada-Corral, 39, Twin Falls; domestic violence without traumatic injury to a household member, no contact order issued, bond $2,500, pretrial April 21.
Robert James Hayward, 38; malicious injury to property, unlawful entry, disturbing the peace, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial May 5.