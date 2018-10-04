Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Brandi Nicole Olsen, 28, Kimberly; injury to a child, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Brandi Ann Havens, 43, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Brandi Ann Havens, 43, Twin Falls; grand theft, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Thomas Buck Chaput, 41, Twin Falls; grand theft, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Daniel Tyler Ward, 22, Twin Falls; sexual exploitation of a child, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.
Joseph Guardiola, 52, Twin Falls; aggravated assault (two counts), concealment of evidence, major contraband introduced to or conveyed, possession, receiving, obtaining or removing, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19, bond reduction hearing Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.