Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Brandi Nicole Olsen, 28, Kimberly; injury to a child, walk-in arraignment, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Brandi Ann Havens, 43, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Brandi Ann Havens, 43, Twin Falls; grand theft, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Thomas Buck Chaput, 41, Twin Falls; grand theft, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Daniel Tyler Ward, 22, Twin Falls; sexual exploitation of a child, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Joseph Guardiola, 52, Twin Falls; aggravated assault (two counts), concealment of evidence, major contraband introduced to or conveyed, possession, receiving, obtaining or removing, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 19, bond reduction hearing Oct. 10.

