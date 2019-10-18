Thursday arraignments
Nicole M. Myhre, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Paige Lindsay Messer, 24, Twin Falls; felony grand theft, petit theft, unlawful entry, bond $75,000, preliminary Oct. 25.
Disaree Ann Vera, 31, Kimberly; injury to a child, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Lloyd Earl Miller Jr., 41, Twin Falls; hunting or possessing migratory bird exceeding limit or violating federal regulation, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.
Thomas F. Doppler, 29, McCall; petit theft, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $2,000, pretrial Dec. 2.
