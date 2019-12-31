Monday arraignments
Benjamin Wesley Wayment, 20, Twin Fall; possession of a stolen vehicle, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Steven D.L. Abbott, 21, Orland, CA; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Brock A Royster, 30, Acequia; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
David Wayne Ford, Twin Falls; petit theft and malicious injury to property, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Warren T Benoy, 22, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Eddie Gomez, 29, Twin Falls; resisting arrest from an officer and providing false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
Diana Lee Dedicke, 19, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Karam Talib, 25, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.
Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Tanya L Jolley, 36, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
David Andrew Perez, 23, Jerome; delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
David Andrew Perez, 23, Jerome; misdemeanor no insurance, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.
Gustavo A. Ceron Maciel, 20, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense and possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
David Wayne Ford, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.
Jenna N Castaneda, 28, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.
