Monday arraignments

Benjamin Wesley Wayment, 20, Twin Fall; possession of a stolen vehicle, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Steven D.L. Abbott, 21, Orland, CA; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Brock A Royster, 30, Acequia; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

David Wayne Ford, Twin Falls; petit theft and malicious injury to property, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Warren T Benoy, 22, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Eddie Gomez, 29, Twin Falls; resisting arrest from an officer and providing false information, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

Diana Lee Dedicke, 19, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Karam Talib, 25, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Karlie Lynn Donabedian, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Tanya L Jolley, 36, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

David Andrew Perez, 23, Jerome; delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

David Andrew Perez, 23, Jerome; misdemeanor no insurance, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 19.

Gustavo A. Ceron Maciel, 20, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense and possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

David Wayne Ford, 22, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 10.

Jenna N Castaneda, 28, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 25.

