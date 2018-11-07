Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Jose Pedro Alania Vega, 47, Jerome; felony driving under the influence (2nd or subsequent offense), driving without privileges, $10,000 bond, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Jaime Nava, 29, Paterson, Wash.; fugitive (Washington), held without bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 16.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments