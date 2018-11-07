Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Jose Pedro Alania Vega, 47, Jerome; felony driving under the influence (2nd or subsequent offense), driving without privileges, $10,000 bond, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
Jaime Nava, 29, Paterson, Wash.; fugitive (Washington), held without bond, public defender appointed, fugitive hearing Nov. 16.
