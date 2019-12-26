{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Elvis Benitez, 24, Filer; DUI and open container, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Heidi Renee Dean, 39, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Russell E Bridge, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, waived counsel, pretrial Feb. 4, acceptance of plea and sentencing Jan. 22.

Thursday arraignments

Bryan P Hanway, 35, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Ted Ernest Fowler, 45, Twin Falls; two counts burglary, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 3.

Jacqueline Marie Ackerman, 26, Cupertino, California; DUI-excessive, walk in, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Ted Ernest Fowler, 45, Twin Falls; domestic battery, bond $5,000, no counsel listed, pretrial Feb. 4.

