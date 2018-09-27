Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Daniel Lee Blackwood, 52, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, court compliance program, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.

Russell Allen Mueller, 42, Kimberly; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Justina Marie Eastwood, 33, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Miguel A Alarcon, 21, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 5.

Nathan Henry Jensen, 33, Idaho Falls; driving under the influence, driving with an open container, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

