Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Marc Andrew Stone, 23, Wendell; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), driving without privileges, no insurance (second or subsequent offense), possession of stolen property, appeared in person, public defender continued, preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; forgery, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Mindy Dawn Mars, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Minday Dawn Mars, 31, Twin Falls; battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 18.
Isidora Ines Ortiz, 22, Stockton, Calif.; obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, burglary, burglary, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Ernest C Phllips, 43, Rogerson; domestic battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Fredy Hernandez Gomez, 23, Buhl; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false information provided to an officer, $30,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Jullia Antoniett Aguayo, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Rodolfo Dominguez, 18, Hansen; false information provided to an officer, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
Humberto Martinez-Galvon, 18, Buhl; possession of marijuana, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.
