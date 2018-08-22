Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Jonathan James McCane, 26, Twin Falls excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Jackson L Fennewald, 22, Hansen possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
Elizabeth Anne Taylor, 53, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
