Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Jonathan James McCane, 26, Twin Falls excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Jackson L Fennewald, 22, Hansen possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Elizabeth Anne Taylor, 53, Twin Falls possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

