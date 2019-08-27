{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Dally Thomas Charters, 25, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 9.

Jessica Renee Cresswell, 39, Boise; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Heather Joy Leverich, 33, Twin Falls: possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 9.

