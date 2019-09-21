{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Steven Morales, 41, Buhl; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (2 counts), bond previously posted, public defender denied, preliminary Sept. 27.

Jordon Crist, 23, Hagerman; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, bond previously posted, private counsel, preliminary Sept. 27.

Vernon W. Williams, 26, Burley; felony burglary, attempted grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

Vernon W. Williams, 26, Burley; resisting or obstructing officers, providing false information to officers, failure to appear, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 19.

Nicholas M. Stevens, 21, Hazelton; felony possession of a controlled substance, introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

Isaac Douglas Brewer, 45, Kuna; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

Jacqulyn Marie Jensen, 38, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.

